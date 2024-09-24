Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $705.37 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $663.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $304.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

