Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.48. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $136.11.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.