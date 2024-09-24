Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Clorox by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Clorox Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.76.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.