American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lifted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in American Express by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $197,149,000 after purchasing an additional 768,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 969.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,910,000 after buying an additional 546,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $267.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.55. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $272.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

