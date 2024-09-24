Certified Advisory Corp Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.
NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
