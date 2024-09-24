iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,071.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $119.07.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

