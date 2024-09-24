Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.