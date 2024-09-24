Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,010 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 55,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

CBOE stock opened at $209.85 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.81.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

