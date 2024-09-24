Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Realty Income by 76.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,884 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,843,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.59.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

