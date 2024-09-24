Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $970,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intel by 86.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

