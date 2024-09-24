T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $130,386,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after purchasing an additional 306,524 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 265,881 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,278.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 252,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,143,000 after buying an additional 233,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.2 %

TROW opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

