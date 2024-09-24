Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,859,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $420.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.93.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

