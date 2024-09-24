Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Federal Signal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $84,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $102.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average is $87.20.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

