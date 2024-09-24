Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,190.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $5,099,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GKOS opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $136.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

