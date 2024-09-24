Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,825,000 after buying an additional 166,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $142,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,985,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,970,000 after buying an additional 348,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,966,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

