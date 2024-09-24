Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,920,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Marathon Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MARA opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 5.51. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MARA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

