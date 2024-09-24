Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $809,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

