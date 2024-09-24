Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,007,986 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

