Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 13,185 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

