Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Holdings Lifted by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 236.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,463 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,680,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 107.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,072,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,213 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,836,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,622,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DESP. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $185.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.35 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

