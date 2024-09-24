Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nayax were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at $14,790,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 16.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at $1,673,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. Nayax Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

NYAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Nayax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

