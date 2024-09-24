Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.