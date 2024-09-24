The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,298 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $111.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,748 shares of company stock worth $61,010,053. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.