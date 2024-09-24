Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 569 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $211.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

