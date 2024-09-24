Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,808 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.75% of Crane NXT worth $26,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXT. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 154.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

CXT opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

