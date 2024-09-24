AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

