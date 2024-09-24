Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

