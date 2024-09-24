Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Super Hi International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Super Hi International Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ HDL opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22. Super Hi International Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Super Hi International Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

