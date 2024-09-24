Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Super Hi International at the end of the most recent quarter.
Super Hi International Trading Up 6.0 %
NASDAQ HDL opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22. Super Hi International Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Super Hi International Profile
