Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 246,339 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,339 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 214,250 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth $2,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $431.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSEA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,307.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

