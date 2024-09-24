Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 970.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.