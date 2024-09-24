Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 1,799 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

