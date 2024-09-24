Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,727 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,727 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 942.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 544.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 156,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 131,882 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE:AR opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

