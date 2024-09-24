Hood River Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $13,427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $36,576.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $36,576.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,527,524.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,513 shares in the company, valued at $63,752,565.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,078 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

ML stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $468.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.70.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ML. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

MoneyLion Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

