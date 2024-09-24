Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes $4.06 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 192,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SentinelOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of S stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Get Our Latest Report on S

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.