Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,745 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 832,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,745 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after buying an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,287,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $4,900,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Trading Down 7.7 %

Scholar Rock stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.82. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SRRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.