iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.95% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HSCZ opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

