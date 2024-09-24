Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

