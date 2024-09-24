Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Holdings Increased by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,300.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,300.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Stone purchased 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $101,396.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

