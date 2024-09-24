Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,658 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Intapp worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $50.09.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. Intapp’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,660,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,177,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $182,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,660,517.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,669 shares of company stock worth $5,295,562. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

