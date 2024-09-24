Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 4,419 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hippo were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hippo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the first quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In other news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $54,693.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,527.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

