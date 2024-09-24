Bitcoin Price Hits $63,742.01 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $63,742.01 on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,259.44 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.35 or 0.00541789 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036015 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00077333 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,758,325 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
