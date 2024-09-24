BinaryX Price Reaches $127.82 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $619.64 million and approximately $263,178.56 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $127.82 or 0.00200519 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00267706 BTC.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
