Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $2,643.70

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,643.70 or 0.04147500 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $318.20 billion and $16.45 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00043409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,362,208 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

