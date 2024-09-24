eCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.93 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $666.87 million and $8.93 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,742.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.35 or 0.00541789 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00077333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,761,248,423,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

