Gearbox Protocol Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $750,292.70 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,543,851,886.43785 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00504489 USD and is up 9.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $727,964.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

