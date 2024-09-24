Polymath (POLY) Trading 21.2% Higher This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $57.83 million and $8,389.81 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00105138 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.05843351 USD and is down -10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,809.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.