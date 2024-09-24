Rocket Pool ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.46 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $2,948.60 or 0.04625832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $749,244.81 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00267706 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 495,236 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 495,246.29889599. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,945.92081657 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $583,961.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.