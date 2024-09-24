Synthetix (SNX) Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002651 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $553.81 million and $23.05 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

