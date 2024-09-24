MagnetGold (MTG) Price Up 5.3% This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $12.41 million and $163.87 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

