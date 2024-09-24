Symbol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $246,556.25 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $89.05 million and $246,556.25 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,376,030,632 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,307,659 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

